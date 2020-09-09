Sections
Mohali to be transformed into model constituency: Punjab health minister

Sidhu was speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of panchayat ghars

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Balbir Sidhu, Mohali MLA

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that Mohali will be transformed into a leading constituency in the state in terms of development.

The development works in urban areas and villages will not be allowed to halt, Sidhu, who was speaking during the foundation-laying ceremony of panchayat ghars, said. The centres will come up in five different villages at a cost of ₹1.25 crore under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

The minister said that at a cost of ₹25 lakh, each modern panchayat ghar will be constructed on 2,300 sq ft area and will have a hall, sarpanch’s office, IT room, and kitchen among other facilities.

Sidhu, who is also Mohali MLA, said a separate ramp would also be built at the centres in order to facilitate the movement of people with physical disabilities. He said the authorities concerned have been directed to ensure high-quality material for the construction purposes and ensure completion of the project within stipulated time.



