Home / Chandigarh / Mohali woman tests positive for Covid-19 a day after delivering baby

Mohali woman tests positive for Covid-19 a day after delivering baby

This is the first case in the district where a woman has tested positive after giving birth, the baby is well

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

Mohali’s Covid-19 count has reached 98. (Representative Image )

A 24-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day after she gave birth at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The woman, a resident of Milkh village in Kharar block of Mohali, is the first case in the district where a woman has tested positive for the virus after giving birth.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the woman was admitted in GMSH-16 but her child was doing well.

“Health teams have already sealed the village and will collect samples of her family members. The doctors in the hospital will also take the sample of her child and husband,” Singh said.



“This is first such case in the district where a Covid-19 positive mother has delivered a baby. We will follow all protocols,” said Singh.

With this the district count has reached 98. As many as 49 patients have recovered, three have died and 46 are active cases.

