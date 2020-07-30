Sections
Mohindra seeks report on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: MTPs deputed to assist add’l commissioner

As per the information, 1 lakh new electricity connections were issued by PSPCL in the last three years

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra sought a report from the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) regarding illegal constructions, by comparing the number of new Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) connections with building plans approved by MC, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Wednesday deputed municipal town planners SS Bindra and Monica Anand to assist additional commissioner Rishipal Singh.

As per information, 1 lakh new electricity connections were issued by PSPCL in the last three years.The MC officials said that an internal inquiry regarding the same was already being carried out by Singh.

Earlier, in the month of June, the vigilance bureau had also asked the additional chief secretary of the local bodies department to conduct an inquiry in this regard and submit an action taken report.

The directions were issued following a complaint filed by RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal who alleged officials of MC’s building branch of corruption and said they allow owners to construct illegal buildings.



