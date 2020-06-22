Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Monsoon expected to hit Chandigarh by Thursday

Monsoon expected to hit Chandigarh by Thursday

Met officials say monsoon advanced into most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday and conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab in the next two days.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The maximum temperature in the city went down from 33.7°C on Sunday to 34.5°C on Monday, three degrees below normal due to the rain at night. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)

After 10mm rain on Monday morning, light rain is expected in the city on Tuesday, with monsoon likely to be declared by Thursday, as per India meteorological department (IMD) officials.

In a communication sent out on Monday, the IMD said that monsoon has advanced into most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and most parts of Punjab in the next two days. It will start in the north-eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana at first and rainfall over 40 mm is possible in the city from Wednesday.

Officials added that Tuesday is likely to see only light rainfall, while the intensity of rain is likely to rise in the city between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Maximum temperature in the city went down from 33.7°C on Sunday to 34.5°C on Monday, three degrees below normal due to the rain at night. The minimum temperature went up from 22.8 degrees on Sunday to 23.6 on Monday, one degree below normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature in the city will remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 23°C and 25°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Woman’s body packed in plastic bag found in Telangana tank, manhunt launched
Jun 22, 2020 20:09 IST
L-G Murmu launches e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate
Jun 22, 2020 20:09 IST
VAR not being used correctly: Barcelona coach Setien
Jun 22, 2020 20:03 IST
Stop ‘irresponsible remarks’ on spy case: China to Canada’s Justin Trudeau
Jun 22, 2020 19:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.