Monsoon session: We must fight the Covid crisis together, says Himachal CM  

He said that in a fortnight Himachal had witnessed an increase in the Covid-19 cases and this was matter of concern for all. (HT Photo )

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday sought cooperation from all legislators and people’s representatives to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, saying ‘we will have to fight the crisis together’ during a special speech on Covid-19 in the Assembly during the monsoon session on Wednesday.

“The government is increasing testing in the state and is raising awareness about isolation, treatment and prevention. We need to be alert but not be unnecessarily worried,” said Thakur.

He also asked members to encourage asymptomatic corona patients and patients with mild symptoms to stay in home isolation.The government’s priority is to treat patients with co-morbidities at hospitals.

“This will only be possible when asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms observe home isolation,” said Thakur. Citing the Delhi government as an example, he said around 95,000 patients who were kept in home isolation had recovered in the Capital.

“Himachal also has 1,655 patients in home isolation,” he said, adding that increase in the number of covid patiets

He said that in a fortnight Himachal has witnessed an increase in the Covid-19 cases and this was matter of concern for all. He said that the number critically ill Covid-19 patient was low and few required oxygen or ventilator. He said the state had also witnessed an increase in Covid-related deaths and it had been observed that people were avoiding health check ups and tests. He said that the death rate in Himachal was 0.8%,which was low compared to other states.