Monsoon strengthens with 52mm rain in 1.5 hours in Chandigarh

The city has recorded 110mm rain in the first week of July.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Commuters braving the heavy rain that lashed Chandigarh on Tuesday night. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Even as India Meteorological Department had predicted just light rain for Chandigarh on Tuesday, monsoon picked up in intensity, showering 52.4mm rain within just an hour and a half in the evening.

According to data available till 8:30pm, the city has recorded 110mm rain in the first week of July.

While it started raining in western sectors around 7pm, eastern parts of the city received the showers by around 7:30pm. Power outages were reported in parts of the city, while traffic congestion was reported at busy intersections, such as the Sector 34/35/43/44 roundabout, Sector 18/19 light point, Hallomajra Chowk, Tribune Chowk and GMCH Chowk. In Sectors 38-West and 40B, residents complained of waterlogging outside their houses due to blocked road gullies.

According to IMD officials, chances of light rain will continue on Wednesday, and it will again pick up in intensity from Thursday.



“Due to a cloud mass forming over the city, we received rain on Tuesday. The monsoon system is strengthening and moving northwards from central India. Moderate rain up to 60mm can be expected from Thursday onwards with a slight chance for heavy rain along with a dip in temperature,” said the weatherman.

Monsoon was declared in Chandigarh on June 24. However, by the end of June, only 35.3mm was recorded. IMD regional director Surender Paul said: “Monsoon is going on expected lines. We are expecting 107% of the normal monsoon rain this year, as it started before the normal date. “

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 35.4°C on Monday to 35.5°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature went up from 26.2°C to 27.7°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 35 degrees while minimum will remain around 24 to 25 degrees.

