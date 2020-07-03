Monsoon to pick up in Chandigarh, heavy rain with gusty winds to follow

Sections
In the next three days, mercury is also set to fall, with maximum temperature likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees and minimum between 26 and 28 degrees

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The onset of monsoon was declared on June 24 this year, earlier than normal. However, the system weakened in a few days.

After a patch of dry and sunny days, monsoon is likely to pick up once again, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain in Chandigarh from Saturday night.

The onset of monsoon was declared on June 24 this year, earlier than normal. However, the system weakened in a few days.

“In view of approaching monsoon system and eastward moving western disturbances and moisture incursions from the Arabian Sea adjoining Gujarat coast, rain is likely to improve for the next three days in the city,” said an IMD official. “After starting late on Saturday, the rain intensity will increase on Sunday with up to 60mm of rain. Chances of heavy rain over 60mm are present on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorms with gusty winds over 45 kilometre/hour will also be likely.”

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 37.6°C on Thursday to 39.1°C on Friday. Minimum temperature went up from 29.1°C to 30.6°C. In the next three days, mercury is also set to fall, with maximum temperature likely to remain between 35 and 37 degrees and minimum between 26 and 28 degrees.



