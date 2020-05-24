Sections
Moose Wala case: Four suspended cops file for anticipatory bail

Moose Wala case: Four suspended cops file for anticipatory bail

They have been accused of helping singer Sidhu Moose Wala as he allegedly fired from his personal rifle at Ladda Kothi shooting range on Sangrur-Dhuri road

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four suspended policemen accused of helping singer Sidhu Moose Wala as he allegedly fired from his personal rifle at Ladda Kothi shooting range on Sangrur-Dhuri road, around 6km from the city, on May 4 have filed for anticipatory bail. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media and three ASIs were among six cops suspended.

Sumeer Fatta, counsel for the accused, said that the application was filed in the court of additional sessions judge Poonam Bansal, with the next date of hearing fixed at May 26. He added that the court had sent a notice to the state on Saturday.

“My clients, constables Harwinder Singh and Jasveer Singh, head constable Gurjinder Singh, and ASI Balkar Singh, had only followed the orders of seniors and the DSP, who sent them to the shooting range,” Fatta claimed.

