More international flights from Chandigarh soon, says aviation minister

Decision to be implemented soon after negotiations with Air India and other flight operators, Puri said during a BJP Chandigarh unit executive meeting through video conferencing

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The aviation ministry is likely to take a call on increasing the number of international flights from Chandigarh Airport after examining technical specifications and details of all types of runways here, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said.

The decision will be implemented soon after negotiations with Air India and other flight operators, Puri said during a BJP Chandigarh unit executive meeting through video conferencing on Sunday.

This was the first meeting of the state executive after Arun Sood, the newly elected state president of the BJP unit,started his tenure.

Apart from Sood, those present at the meeting were: Prabhat Jha, party in charge of Chandigarh affairs and national vice president; Sanjay Tandon, national council membe;, Chandrashekhar and Rambir Bhatti, state general secretaries and mayor Raj Bala Malik with other state executive members.



Anil Jain, the party’s national general secretary, presided over the last closing session of the meeting.

