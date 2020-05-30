Sections
Home / Chandigarh / More rain, winds on the cards in Chandigarh

More rain, winds on the cards in Chandigarh

Up to 30mm rain along with winds blowing at speeds up to 50 km/hour is expected in Chandigarh on Sunday

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chances of light rain up to 10mm along with gusty winds at speeds up to 40 km/hour remain till Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Up to 30mm rain along with winds blowing at speeds up to 50 km/hour is expected in Chandigarh on Sunday.

Even as no rain was recorded in the city on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that more spells are likely in the coming days, though the intensity would decrease after Sunday.

“Chances of light rain up to 10mm along with gusty winds at speeds up to 40 km/hour remain till Tuesday. However, maximum temperature will start to rise from Monday onwards,” said an IMD official.

Maximum temperature went up from 32.1°C on Friday to 32.8°C on Saturday. Minimum temperature went down from 25.2°C to 24.4°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31 and 34 degrees while minimum will remain between 25 and 26 degrees.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra governer
May 30, 2020 20:45 IST
Panchkula man held with 29gm heroin
May 30, 2020 20:45 IST
58 new virus cases take Kerala’s Covid-19 tally past 1,200
May 30, 2020 20:44 IST
Tejashwi Yadav among top RJD leaders booked for flouting lockdown norms
May 30, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.