Sections
Home / Chandigarh / More than 10,000 enroll for PU’s online digital marketing course

More than 10,000 enroll for PU’s online digital marketing course

The course is available on MHRD’s SWAYAM platform and there is no enrollment fee for this course

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The enrollments to Panjab University’s online course on digital marketing have crossed the 10,000-mark for July to November 2020 semester.

The course is available on MHRD’s SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform and there is no enrollment fee for this course. The online course is a teaching-learning pedagogy where learners will be exposed to various tools, platforms and techniques of digital marketing.

Dr Tejinderpal Singh, associate professor from University Business School is offering this course for the second time on the SWAYAM platform and the curriculum is based on the industry practices and standards. He said, “Anyone who wants to hone digital marketing skills may join this course.”

The course has 40 online modules spreading over three months and the final examination will be conducted by SWAYAM to certify successful learners. Last year, this course was ranked amongst top 15 online courses worldwide by the ClassCentral, a directory of online courses.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Police bust casino operating from Faridabad home, six arrested
Aug 22, 2020 23:26 IST
Covid situation may improve from mid-Sept: Maharashtra minister
Aug 22, 2020 23:24 IST
H-Rera to ensure flats are sold on the basis of carpet area
Aug 22, 2020 23:22 IST
HSVP starts demolition of tilted buildings; locals complain of slow pace
Aug 22, 2020 23:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.