Morni to get mobile tower as viral video grabs Sonu Sood’s attention

A mobile tower will soon be up at the Morni block, thanks to actor Sonu Sood. (HT Photo)

Good things seem to be happening at the Morni block after a video shot there showing a child trying to get a signal on his mobile phone went viral on social media on September 20. It caught the attention of actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work during the Covid-19 outbreak and Karan Gilhotra, chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Punjab, and they will help set up a mobile tower to enable children to get uninterrupted connectivity for their online classes.

After the video was uploaded on social media showing a child from Morni village sitting on a tree branch trying to get a mobile signal to enable other children to complete their homework, Sonu Sood tweeted : “No more climbing of trees for your online classes. Your village will have its own mobile tower this week.”

Gilhotra said he found the video “disturbing.” Usually political parties and service providers forget such areas with limited population, he added, saying, “however, I have spoken to the company installing the mobile towers and the service provider. They have done the survey of the village and identified the location for installation.”

The installation work had started on Tuesday and was expected to be completed by next week, he said.