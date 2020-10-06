Most Ludhiana schools to resume only for board classes

Most schools have decided to allow only students of board classes to attend till the graph of Covid-19 cases decline in the district. The ministry of home affairs, under the guidelines issued for Unlock 5.0, allowed schools to reopen from October 15.

School principals said that initially, only students of board classes can visit schools to get guidance from teachers with consent from parent. Majority of the schools have decided to reopen in phases so that they can observe the situation every week and take decisions accordingly.

Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, said, “We reopened the school for board classes yesterday. After receiving requests from many parents to run the school in one shift, we have asked students of Classes 10 and 12 to visit school for three hours in morning. Parents are facing problems regarding transportation as school buses are not allowed to operate. To maintain social distancing, students will be accommodated in more classrooms and extra teachers have been deputed.”

The authorities of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, have decided to reopen the school for Class 12 from October 12. Taking all necessary safety measures, students will undergo thermal screening, oxygen levels will be checked by oximeters and proper social distancing will be maintained in classrooms.

School principal JK Sidhu said, “We have made all arrangements to follow all safety operating procedures. We will be sending a video to parents showing them the arrangements that have been made. We have no plan to allow students of junior or middle sections to attend.”

Kundan Vidya Mandir School, Civil Lines, will reopen for students of board classes from October 13 and students have been asked to report at different timings.

Principal Navita Puri said, “Students of Classes 10 and 12 will report on alternate days and we have put all safety precautions in place.”

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, said, “We will reopen the school in different phases and proper guidelines will be sent to students to wear mask, sanitise hands and maintain social distancing.”

The syllabus for board classes will be covered by the end of this month and the school authorities of Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School, Hambran Road, have decided to reopen the school next month.

School principal P Singh said, “We have no plans to allow students of junior sections to attend after October 15. Teachers are taking classes online, and by October 30, syllabus of Classes 10 and 12 will be complete. Then, we will allow students to attend after taking parents’ consent.”

Several school affiliated to CBSE are yet to decide to re-open schools for board classes.