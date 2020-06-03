Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mother, son among five test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali

Mother, son among five test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali

With this, the total count of positive cases in the district is 121 of which 103 people have recovered and three have died. At present, there are 15 active cases

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Mohali

(Representational Image/HT )

Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali on Wednesday, taking the district’s coronavirus count to 121 so far.

A 50-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son, both residents of Baltana in Zirakpur; a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman from Naggar village in Banur and a class IV employee of the civil hospital in Dhakoli in Zirakpur tested positive for coronavirus.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said we are tracing the contacts of the patients and their samples will be taken on Wednesday.

He said the 40-year-old man had come from Bihar.



“All five patients are asymptomatic and have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Their condition is stable and they are all responding well to treatment,” he said.

With this, the total count of positive cases in the district is 121 of which 103 people have recovered and three have died. The district has 15 active cases.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Assistant Teachers Recruitment: High court stays appointment of 69,000 basic teachers
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Jharkhand: Maoists torch 11 vehicles engaged in bauxite mining in Lohardaga
Jun 03, 2020 11:55 IST
Ishaan Khatter shuts troll who questioned his Blackout Tuesday post
Jun 03, 2020 11:48 IST
Prannoy slams BAI over Arjuna Award snub, finds support from Kashyap
Jun 03, 2020 11:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.