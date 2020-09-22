Mountaineering hones leadership skills, confidence, says HP CM at ITBP event

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (right) being presented with flags taken by an Indo Tibetan Border Police team to the Leo Pargial Peak at the southern end of the Zanskar Range in the western Himalaya area. (HT Photo)

The nation is indebted to the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for its sacrifices. Gruelling expeditions undertaken by the police force, such as the recent summitting of Leo Pargial Peak, code named Yodha, in the Himalayas, developed leadership skills in the men, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was presiding over a flag-in ceremony of the ITBP at the sector headquarters in Shimla.

The CM also lauded the ITBP’s role in undertaking rescue operations, strengthening border security, handling counter insurgency, besides protecting the integrity of the Indo-Tibetan border.

Thakur, who also received the guard of honour, said the border police force was playing a vital role in protecting the country’s borders and the HP government was committed to provide it all possible assistance.

Referring to the ITBP’s Special Mountaineering Force that trained officers and men in mountaineering and skiing, the CM congratulated the team which recently undertook a mountaineering expedition to the Leo Pargial Peak, located at the southern end of the Zanskar Range in the western Himalaya area.

The 17th Battalion Reckong Peo undertook the expedition from August 20, 2020 to September 5, 2020.

Such gruelling treks developed leadership, discipline and confidence among troops, besides improving their ability to face uncertain and critical circumstances with bravery and courage, the CM said.

He also praised the team’s efforts to clean areas it covered during the expedition and collect about 50 kilogram of non-biodegradable garbage.

The state government was laying special emphasis on strengthening the road infrastructure and other means of communications in the border areas to facilitate the local people and the armed forces, the CM said. The 260-km border that HP shared with China was being safeguarded by ITBP with dedication, he added.

Thakur was on the occasion presented with the flag taken by the team to Leo Pargial and a memento.

Later,he visited an exhibition set up by the ITBP.

Deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Shimla, Prem Singh, welcomed the CM and other dignitaries to the event.

The team that had successfully summitted Leo Pargial was led by deputy commandant Kuldeep Singh and deputy commandant Dharmender Thakur and included veteran member and head constable Pradeep Negi, head constable Kaku Kedareta, constable Ashish Negi and others, Prem Singh said.

The ITBP would continue such adventure sports in future to generate interest among the youth, he said.

The commandant, 50th ITBP Battalion, Vijay Deshwal, proposed a vote of thanks on the occasion.