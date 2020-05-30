Muddy, erratic water supply irks residents in Chandigarh's southern sectors

Even as they battle a pandemic, which requires people to observe good hygiene for staying safe,residents of southern sectors of Chandigarh have been struggling with erratic and muddy water supply.

Residents say the problem has persisted for the past two or three days.

Prabha Sharma, vice-president of the LIG Duplex Association of Sector 41-A, said, “We received muddy water on Friday evening. The water supply timings are erratic, sometimes starting half-an-hour late, and finishing half-an-hour early. On Saturday also, the water supply remained hit. We are already paying taxes to bring 24-hour water supply to the city. The least the MC can do is ensure water supply timing are fixed.”

Preeti Verma, president of the Sector 35-B Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) RWA, says they have been receiving muddy water for the last four days. “The water supply has become very erratic. On Saturday afternoon, we did not have water supply and had even received muddy water in the morning.” She says she had spoken to the municipal corporation (MC) officials about a week ago, but to no avail. Sudershan Joshi, a member of the Sector 44-C RWA added that they had been receiving muddy water as well.

Chandigarh Residents Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairman Hitesh Puri said, “Around two to three days ago, the water supply was clean but now it has started getting muddy. When we open the taps in the morning, we get around half-a-bucket muddy water.” He added that CRAWFED had written to the MC commissioner to fix issues with the water supply of the city.

Taking stock of the situation, MC chief engineer Shailender Singh said, “Around three days ago, we had started an additional motor which had sucked up some mud. We have scavenged the mud out of the supply but we will check again if people are still facing this problem.”

MC councillor Anil Kumar Dubey, who is the chairman of the water supply committee, added that a meeting has been called on Monday to discuss all complaints regarding water supply in the city.