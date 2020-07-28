Sections
Multani disappearance case: Ex-Chandigarh cop arrested, sent to 2-day police remand

Accused of fabricating evidence in the Multani disappearance case

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after two retired inspectors of Chandigarh Police were booked for fabricating evidence in the Multani disappearance case, the Kharar police arrested one of them on Tuesday.

The case was registered against Anokh Singh, who has been arrested, and Jagir Singh after they filed a complaint with director generals of police (DGPs) of Punjab and Chandigarh on July 9 against dismissed Punjab Police cop Gurmeet Singh “Pinki”, alleging that they were lured by him to give statement against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 32-year-old disappearance case of CITCO employee Balwant Singh Multani.

A local court has sent Anokh to two-day police remand.

The cops were booked under Section 195-A (fabricating evidence) on the complaint of Kharar (sadar) station house officer Sukhvir Singh.



In their complaint on July 9, the two ex-cops cited audio recordings to prove that they were lured by Pinki at the behest of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s political adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal to give statement against Saini.

Anokh and Jagir claimed that they were invited by Pinki to his farmhouse near Landran on June 3 and 6 where he offered to appoint their children as sub-inspectors in Punjab Police with the help of Chahal.

The complainant in this case, Gurmeet Singh Pinki, told the police that both the retired cops were threatening him to change his testimony in the Multani disappearance case.

