Murder case registered 18 months after discovery of body in Dadumajra

In March 2019, the victim’s family members had claimed that Makhan had beaten Sher Singh to death, but the police were unconvinced back then; recently, a forensic report confirmed that the victim had died due to a blow to the head.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Nearly 18 months after a 30-year-old man was found dead near the waterworks in Dadumajra, police on Thursday registered a murder case in the matter after a forensic report confirmed that the victim had died due to a blow to the head.

Police have booked one Makhan Singh of Dadumajra under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maloya police station.

The victim, Sher Singh of Dadumajra, a labourer, had been missing for six days before his body was found on March 18, 2019. Singh had injuries on head and an eye and his blood had dried up. The victim’s family members had claimed that Makhan had beaten Sher to death, but the police were unconvinced.

Victim’s mother ran from pillar to post



After the police failed to take her allegations seriously, the victim’s mother, Keswati, lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP).



She said her son was a drug addict and would not have gone to the forested area by free will. She said the accused in a drunken haze had said that he knew who killed Sher, but the police refused to act. She had accused the Maloya police and investigating officer Neeraj Kumar of not taking the case seriously, following which the SSP had marked an inquiry into the matter.

