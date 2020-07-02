Sections
Murder of 2 cops: Haryana govt to honour police party for cracking case within 24 hours

Announcing this on Thursday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that along with the slain police officer, the government will also honour the police team that managed to crack the case within 24 hours

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government will honour the police party who nabbed the accused who reportedly murdered two police personnel in Butana on Monday.

Announcing this on Thursday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that along with the slain police officer, the government will also honour the police team that managed to crack the case within 24 hours.

“Sonepat police managed to trace the accused within 24 hours. I also salute the slain police officer who wrote the car’s registration number on his palm, eventually became a clue and helped in cracking the case. The government will honour him along with the police team that killed one of the attackers in an encounter and arrested another,” Vij said.

Two policemen, constable Ravinder Kumar and special police officer Kaptan Singh were killed near Butana check point in Sonepat’s Gohana, while on patrolling duty on Monday night.



