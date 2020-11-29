Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Museum of trees to be inaugurated in Chandigarh today

Museum of trees to be inaugurated in Chandigarh today

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 30, the governor Punjab and UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, will inaugurate Chandigarh- the...

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

On the occasion of the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 30, the governor Punjab and UT administrator, VP Singh Badnore, will inaugurate Chandigarh- the Museum of Trees.

The project has been funded by the ministry of culture and is promoted by the Chandigarh Nature and Health Society, a registered NGO.

To preserve and propagate the surviving sacred trees by reproducing true genotypes of the parent trees, the museum has successfully reproduced genetically true replicas of 12 sacred trees, including Dukh Bhanjani ber tree of the Golden Temple; Ber tree of gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi;and Ber tree of gurdwara Babe-di-Ber, Sialkot, Pakistan.

Conceived and curated by former IAS officer and author DS Jaspal, said the Museum of Trees is a sacred grove created out of genetically true replicas of sacred trees of Sikhism. The naming of sacred shrines after trees is unique to the Sikh religion.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah at JP Nadda’s residence as BJP brass meets to discuss farmers’ protest
Nov 29, 2020 22:38 IST
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Nov 29, 2020 22:16 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Mumbai: Fuel price hike hits motorists in the absence of local trains
Nov 30, 2020 00:03 IST
Actor Urmila Matondkar set to join Shiv Sena
Nov 30, 2020 00:02 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:01 IST
Won’t agree when you say they are struggling: Rahul defends Indian bowlers
Nov 29, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.