Must educate people about anti-corruption steps of Khattar govt: Nadda to BJP cadre

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Wednesday called upon the foot soldiers of the party in Haryana to give top priority to spreading awareness about anti-corruption and pro-development steps taken by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government since 2014.

Addressing the frontline state BJP leaders and party workers through a videoconference after inaugurating six digitally equipped party offices, Nadda said the hot topic of discussion across Haryana should be how the governance in the state has become corruption-free.

“Manohar sarkar ne Haryana ki tavasir badal di...Haryana bhrashtachaar se mukt hua aur vikas yukt hua...(Manohar-led government changed the face of Haryana...Haryana became free of corruption and incorporated development...) We must understand this and take note of it,” Nadda said as he recalled how the state was once notorious for corruption, especially in government recruitments and transfers of employees.

He said the corruption in government recruitments before the first-ever BJP government was formed in Haryana in October 2014 was so much so that certain politically powerful people were undergoing imprisonment for their involvement in recruitment scam.

Haryana has always been, Nadda said, very auspicious land for the BJP. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started his election campaign from Rewari ahead of 2014 Lok Sabha polls and after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the party formed its first regional government with full majority in Haryana.

During Wednesday’s virtual meet, Nadda set the agenda for the newly appointed state party chief Om Prakash Dhankar when he said “we should work on our political content in Haryana” and underlined the need of educating people about the steps the state government has been taking to eradicate corruption and usher in the state on the path of development.

The national BJP chief said the resolve of each party worker should be to make Haryana a number one state of the country. Nadda, who is a former Union health minister, advised the party cadre to make best use of the offices equipped with the latest digital tools, including videoconference facilities.

He asked the cadre to form groups of party workers up to the booth-level, make committees and inject political content via WhatsApp groups. “We don’t discuss weather in our party offices. We are pure political workers...Hamara rajnitik content hona chahiye (Our content should be political),” he said, asking senior leaders to teach workers the culture of the party.

‘Some parties are still in lockdown mode’

In an indirect hit at the opposition parties, BJP’s national president JP Nadda said all political parties had locked themselves down during the lockdown, except the BJP.

He said only the BJP ensured to remain fully plugged with the people during the lockdown with the help of digital tools. He quipped that some parties were still in the lockdown mode.