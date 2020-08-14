Sections
Home / Chandigarh / MVC awardee Air Marshal PP Singh dies

MVC awardee Air Marshal PP Singh dies

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force on April 15, 1950, he had an illustrious career spanning 38 years

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Air Marshal PP Singh (retd), 92, who was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra, the country’s second-highest war gallantry medal, died after a brief illness at the Command Hospital in Chandimandir on Thursday.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force on April 15, 1950, he had an illustrious career spanning 38 years.

He was the commanding officer of No.5 ‘Tuskers’ Squadron that undertook night airstrikes deep into Pakistani territory during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, for which he was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra on September 6, 1965. He also coordinated air warfare operations during the 1971 war, and was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 1972 and 1985, respectively.

A keen and passionate sportsman, he was also the chairman of the Services Sports Control Board and member of the Asian Games Special Organising Committee. For his leadership and administrative skills, he was awarded the Asiad Vishisht Jyoti by the President of India.



After holding various senior and sensitive positions, he was appointed as the Air Officer Commanding in Chief of the South Western Air Command in 1986 and held that position until his retirement in February 1987.

Upon retirement, he stayed with family in Mohali. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

23 AI crash rescue op members test +ve
Aug 14, 2020 23:33 IST
26 Corona crusaders will attend ‘At Home’ event
Aug 14, 2020 23:31 IST
President hails Galwan heroes, Covid warriors
Aug 14, 2020 23:30 IST
Guardiola’s City primed to solve Champions League puzzle
Aug 14, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.