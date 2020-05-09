Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Mystery shrouds death of sweeper at Sukhna Lake

Mystery shrouds death of sweeper at Sukhna Lake

Was found in toilet number 1 by his family members who were looking for him. Sample collected for Covid-19 testing

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The deceased lived in a room behind toilet number 1 at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. (Representative photo)

A 39-year-old sweeper was found dead under mysterious circumstance inside toilet number 1 at Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sarwan Kumar, who lived with his family in a room behind the toilet. “He was found lying unconscious inside the toilet on Saturday, when his family members, who were looking for him, noticed him,” said a police official, familiar with the matter.

Police were informed and the body was shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for autopsy.

Health officials collected sample from the body for Covid-19 testing. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.



