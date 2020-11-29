NAAC preparation: PU directs departments to form academic, research review panels

During the previous NAAC visit, which was in 2015, PU was granted A-grade with 3.35 marks out of four. The varsity’s preparations for the upcoming NAAC visit had been halted by the pandemic outbreak. (HT FILE)

With a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team visit scheduled for 2022, Panjab University (PU) has directed its departments to form committees for academic and research review.

They have also been directed to constitute social review committees at the department level. The PU departments have been asked to constitute the panels and prepare a summary report by November 30, 2020. The move has been initiated to formulate a strategy for the next year. This was recently communicated by the office of the Dean University Instruction (DUI) to the departments for necessary action.

This comes after vice-chancellor Raj Kumar had directed the departments to form the committees, during a meeting with the heads of the departments in October. PU’s dean University instruction (DUI) RK Singla said, “The step has been taken to prepare the university for the upcoming NAAC visit.”

During the previous NAAC visit, which was in 2015, PU was granted A-grade with 3.35 marks out of four. The varsity’s preparations for the upcoming NAAC visit had been halted by the pandemic outbreak.

What are the committees?

The departments have been directed to constitute a research review committee consisting of two to three members, including a PhD/PG student, and they have been asked to prepare a report regarding the research work done till date and also the research work to be done in future. The committee has also been asked to explore the new thrust areas for research development.

An academic review committee will also be constituted by the departments to prepare a report regarding academic activities undertaken by them till date and the work to be done in future.

Moreover, the departments have been directed to form social review committees to work on outreach activities. They have also been asked to update their Institute Resource portal as well.

PU’s director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Professor Ashish Jain, said, “The steps are being taken to streamline research ecosystem, curriculum and its delivery within the departments. We are also trying to improve on the outreach ecosystem in the departments.”

“These activities will help the University to formulate strategies for the upcoming NAAC visit as well as other rankings of the University,” he said.