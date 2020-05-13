Sections
NAFED delivers 8,574 MT pulses to Punjab

NAFED delivers 8,574 MT pulses to Punjab

The agency has to deliver total 10,800 MTs of pulses to the state government for distribution to 1.41 lakh poor households

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) has supplied 8,574 metric tonnes of sabut urad dal (black gram whole) to Punjab under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

NAFED, which has to deliver total 10,800 MTs of pulses to the state government for distribution to 1.41 lakh poor households, said on Wednesday that as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) decided by the Central government, it is the responsibility of the state government to take care of the stock once it is accepted after quality check.

The SOP has been decided by the department of consumer affairs for supply of foodgrains to poor families affected by the coronavirus lockdown. NAFED is the nodal agency for supplying pulses under the scheme.

