Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Naib tehsildars will also issue domicile certificates: L-G Sinha

Naib tehsildars will also issue domicile certificates: L-G Sinha

Sinha solicited suggestions from the fourth estate so as to speed up development and ensure good governance in the UT.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:16 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times/Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, said that the local administrations will rope in naib tehsildars to speed up issuance of domicile certificates. So far, the task was assigned only to the tehilsdars.

“Orders in this regard will be out soon,” he said during a media interaction. Recently, the administration had suspended Jammu Khas tehsildar Ravi Shankar over massive pendency of domicile certificates despite the official issuing around 500 certificates every day and woking till late hours to clear the pendency.

Jammu Khas tehsil has the highest population among all tehsils in Jammu. Shankar’s suspension had invited public ire and people had criticised the administration for “suspending an honest and dedicated official”.

Sinha solicited suggestions from the fourth estate so as to speed up development and ensure good governance in the UT. Curbing corruption, making the bureaucracy responsive to people, and delivering public services within 15 days were some key suggestions put forth before the L-G.



It was Sinha’s first media interaction after taking over the reins from his predecessor GC Murmu on August 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Sep 10, 2020 22:08 IST
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
Sep 10, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers
Sep 10, 2020 22:15 IST
Jal Vayu Vihar firing: HC grants bail to former flight lieutenant
Sep 10, 2020 22:12 IST
13.74 lakh Indians have returned from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
Sep 10, 2020 22:11 IST
JAC Chandigarh starts online admission process for engineering courses
Sep 10, 2020 22:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.