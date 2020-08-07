National registry for Covid-19: PGIMER to mentor hospitals in northern states

: Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been nominated as mentor institute for Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for establishing a “National Clinical Registry of Covid-19.”

According to the plan of the Union ministry of health and family welfare, ICMR and AIIMS, the registry will be established in dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and Covid care centres across the country

It will initially include 100 centres with minimum 100 Covid-19 patients per month. The study will last one year.

The detailed protocol of the study will be shared with a site after it is finalised after necessary approvals.

“All such patients will be recorded in the registry, along with the laboratory investigation, co-morbidity, clinical history, etc. We will also record these details at PGIMER and guide the mentees,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.