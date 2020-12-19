Nature of threats, wars is changing: Rajnath Singh

Sections
Inaugurating the fourth edition of Military Literature Festival through a virtual ceremony, the defence minister underlined the ever-evolving nature of warfare in global scenario

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 01:04 IST

By HTC/ Agencies,

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that with changing times, the nature of threats and wars is also changing, adding that in the future, more security-related issues may arise before India.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of Military Literature Festival through a virtual ceremony, the defence minister underlined the ever-evolving nature of warfare in global scenarios and urged people, especially youngsters, to acquaint themselves with the “defence way of life” to act as a formidable shield in case of need.

“Today, a mobile is as potent a weapon as missile and our youngsters must leverage and complement our forces by leading research in cyber, biological and information domain,” he said.

He added that the enemy can now reach people even without crossing any borders, and urged everyone to play the role of a soldier. “We should remain alive to these dangers and save ourselves from wrong and misleading information and save others too, and festivals like this can play a key role in this,” he said

Punjab governor VPS Badnore said that given the rich martial traditions of Punjab, it comes as no surprise that this region is a treasure trove of military events, such as the literature festival. Lt Gen TS Shergill (retd), senior adviser to the Punjab CM, lauded the Western Command headquarters for providing support in organising the festival.

NN Vohra, former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said earlier there was a sense of secrecy revolving around defence-related matters, such as sharing experiences of war and making documents shedding light on military matters. “But now, the scenario is undergoing a change and if it continues, the young generation, especially cadets in military academies, can be really inspired,” he said.

