NC committed to equitable development: Slathia

Says a stable political structure is imperative for meeting challenges and steering J&K towards peace, progress and development

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

Expressing confidence that the National Conference will leave an indelible mark in the upcoming district development council elections, former minister and senior leader Surjit Singh Slathia on Monday said a stable political structure was imperative for meeting challenges and steering J&K towards peace, progress and development.

“The National Conference (NC) has a credible record of public service and ushering J&K to unprecedented development during different spells of governance in the past over four decades”, Slathia said, while addressing people at Vijaypur.

“Jammu region has suffered the most as the balloon of the BJP’s false promises has burst in recent years. The people had pinned many hopes with the BJP but their betrayal has left them devastated. The personal agenda of the BJP has prevailed over public interest, as a result Jammu has suffered on the front of development, implementation of welfare schemes and jobs,” Slathia said.

Slathia exhorted National Conference workers to remain steadfast in their mission of serving the people, saying the party has surmounted turbulent winds with fortitude and there is no reason why it will not emerge as a force to reckon with.

