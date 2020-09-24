Nearly 50K people have recovered in J&K

After steadily dipping for over two weeks, the recovery rate of Covid patients in Jammu and Kashmir has been increasing for the past three days.

As many as 2,798 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries over the past week to 8,721. As many as 5,573 people were discharged over the last three days against 3,520 fresh infections.

The overall recoveries have touched 46,530, which accounts for a recovery rate of 68.9%. The recovery rate had decreased from 77.3% on September 2 to 64% on September 20, after which it started to increase again.

A government spokesperson said 1,578 people were discharged in Jammu division and 1,218 in Kashmir. Of the total, 33,493 were cured in Kashmir and 13,035 in Jammu division.

The UT also recorded 20 more deaths and 1,249 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 67,510.

As many as 646 people tested positive in Jammu, including 35 travellers, while 603 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 27 were travellers. This month, Jammu has witnessed more infections on daily basis as compared to Kashmir.

There are 19,918 active cases in the UT and 14.64 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far. The spokesperson added that 20 more people had succumbed to the disease — 16 in Jammu and four in Kashmir. The death toll has risen to 1,062 — 793 in Kashmir and 269 in Jammu.

In Jammu division, the highest jump of fresh cases was witnessed in Jammu with 230 cases while 88 people tested positive in Rajouri . In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Srinagar where 199 more people tested positive, followed Baramulla at 80.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 13,608 cases and 272 deaths. Jammu is at the second position recording 10,905 cases and 146 deaths.