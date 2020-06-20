Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Need of the times must be incorporated in education system: Sonam Wangchuk

Need of the times must be incorporated in education system: Sonam Wangchuk

Chitkara University hosts online session on the economics of giving with Wangchuk of 3 Idiots fame

Jun 20, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Academician Sonam Wangchuk said we need to start talking about healing the planet rather than fuelling its destruction during a live session at Chitkara University on Saturday. (HT PHOTO )

Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 3 Idiots spoke at Chitkara University’s Explore series on Saturday.

Wangchuk, an academician, education reformist and founder and advisor for SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh ) spoke about the ‘economics of giving’ in his live session with students at Chitkara University.

Wangchuk said that any education system must address to the real needs of time: “If our country and planet is facing a challenge due to industrial production then we should change what we teach our children,” he said.

Most of the innovation that we see around us these days does not take local factors and India-specific solutions into consideration, says Wangchuk. ( HT PHOTO  )

“We need to start talking about healing the planet rather than fuelling its destruction and the need of the time must be incorporated in the education system,” he said.



Asked about his take on innovation, Wangchuk said, “Most of the innovation that we see around us these days does not take local factors and India-specific solutions into consideration. For instance, we see glass buildings in Delhi inspired by the architecture of western cities with sub-zero temperatures. This type of architecture helps keep those places warm but the same architecture in Indians cities like Delhi that are already hot leads to increased use of air conditioning causing increased electricity bills and health and environment issues.”

On his recent views on the boycott China movement, Wangchuk said, “More products should be manufactured locally, which will generate employment and gradually wean off Indians’ addiction and dependency on Chinese goods and products. The world is looking forward to exploring India for setting up big ventures. We must build our capacities.”

