Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Need to scale down domestic flights to contain Covid-19: Balbir Sidhu

Need to scale down domestic flights to contain Covid-19: Balbir Sidhu

He said that most cases reported in Punjab have a travel history from other states and countries

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu said there is a need to reduce number of domestic flights, especially from Mumbai and Ahmedabad, to contain further spread Covid-19 in state.

Presiding over a review meeting of the health department, he said that most cases reported in Punjab have a travel history from other states and countries. So, to prevent community spread, there is need to put focus on passengers, especially those coming in from high risk states and countries, he added.

He plans to discuss this issue with CM Captain Amarinder Singh in the cabinet meeting to be held on Saturday. “It’s on record that only 151 positive persons in state do not have any travel history. Of the 99.9% contact tracing, 1,476 persons (roughly 8%) have been found positive for the virus.

He directed officials to ensure maximum sampling of passengers to trace affected persons. He said there are 40 covid-related deaths so far, occurring mostly in patients over 50 years, almost all afflicted with serious underlying illness such as kidney disease, cancer, HIV, diabetes, and high blood pressure.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panvel records 25 new cases, one death
May 30, 2020 00:57 IST
Huge opportunity ahead as firms trying to shift from China: Capt
May 30, 2020 00:57 IST
Chandigarh bribery case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against two more accused
May 30, 2020 00:55 IST
Covid case count in Kalyan is 942
May 30, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.