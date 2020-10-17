Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / NEET 2020: Gurkirat tops Chandigarh with AIR 15

NEET 2020: Gurkirat tops Chandigarh with AIR 15

Fond of bhangra, Gurkirat wants to study at AIIMS, Delhi, and become a neurosurgeon.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 01:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gurkirat Singh celebrating his success with his family in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

Gurkirat Singh has topped the city with All-India Rank 15 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

A student of St Peter’s School in Sector 37, Gurkirat, 18, scored 710 out of 720 in NEET.

He hails from Haryana’s Sirsa and had moved to Chandigarh after Class 10.

Gurkirat topped the score of Ishan Gupta, who was the Chandigarh topper last year with AIR 93.



Fond of bhangra, which helps him beat the stress of studies, Gurkirat wants to study at AIIMS, Delhi, and become a neurosurgeon. He credits his 14-hour study schedule behind his NEET score.

A badminton and football player, the teenager says he gave up sports in Class 11 to focus on his studies, and scored 92.6% in his Class 12 exams. His father, Vijay Singh Monga, has a government job in Sirsa and mother Ibal kaur is a science teacher. Sister Navpreet Kaur is pursuing medicine and interning at a hospital in Amritsar currently.

As many as 15,931 students had appeared for the exam in the tricity. Due to the Covid pandemic, the exam was postponed in March. Students had to wear masks and maintain social distancing, while the NTA had increased the number of exam centres to seat students at a 6-feet distance from each other.

Experts had said the paper was easier this year and higher cutoffs could be expected this time at medical colleges where students will apply based on their NEET ranks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif accuses country’s army chief of toppling his govt
Oct 17, 2020 02:19 IST
High court upholds Haryana RERA rules
Oct 17, 2020 02:00 IST
Baroda bypoll: Know your candidates
Oct 17, 2020 01:58 IST
BJP, Cong, INLD candidates file nominations for Baroda bypoll
Oct 17, 2020 01:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.