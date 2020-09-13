NEET conducted at 32 centres in Chandigarh amid precautions

In view of the Covid pandemic, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held amid strict precautions for 15,931 candidates at 32 centres here on Sunday.

The exam began at 2pm however, staggered entry started at 11am. Boys and girls were made to line up separately outside the centres. Only 15 students from each line were allowed to enter the centre at once.

However, a rush of parents and students could be seen outside some centres.

Parents could be seen lined up outside Sri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School in Sector 35, on the other side of the road.

Shubham, who had come from Karnal to appear for the exam, said that no social distance was maintained by this crowd and that he was afraid of standing in the queue outside the school.

Another candidate, Deepak Kumar of Chandigarh, said that parents’ crowding right outside the gate was making the applicants anxious while they were going through their notes for the last time before the exam.

Around six to seven candidates here had a higher body temperature than normal. However, after 15 minutes their temperature was checked again following which they were allowed to take the exam.

Outside Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Ratwara Sahib, Mullanpur, the situation was the same.

Manas Prabhu, who gave his exam here, said, “While inside the centre all safety protocols were followed, outside, large crowds of students awaiting their turn and parents had formed.”

Officials confirmed that the city didn’t witness any case where a student had to be shifted to an isolation room or had to be checked by health authorities.

EXAM EASY AND NCERT-BASED

Most students remained cheerful after the exam.

Satyam Chaudhary, who had come from Yamunanagar, Haryana, said, “The paper was based entirely on the NCERT books. The answers to most questions were straightforward. Physics was mostly formula-based. I will score the most in biology.”

Satyam added that all SOPs were followed and that 10 students were present in his class while two remained absent.

Karanvinder Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, also found the exam easy.

“The pattern was similar to that of the 2019 paper. It was very scoring. The extra vigilance owing to the Covid situation didn’t make students lose their focus.”

Arun Gandhi of Chandigarh said, “Although the exam was easy I found it a little lengthy. After it ended, I still had around 10 questions left to answer. Physics was surprisingly easy, even compared to last year, and was very scoring.”

Devinder Singh, principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 22, said that attendance at his centre remained over 90%.

Kunal Singh, who provides coaching for NEET in Sector 34, said this year around 13 questions had been repeated from the previous year papers.

He said, “Around 34 out of the total 45 physics questions were simple two-step questions. Some questions on practical experiments were also asked. Cut offs for colleges are likely to go high this year as the exam was highly scoring.”