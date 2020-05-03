Neighbour shoots father-son duo dead in Patiala

PATIALA: A father-son duo was murdered in broad daylight allegedly over a property dispute in Samana, around 25km from here on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as retired assistant sub-inspector Brahm Prakash (68) and his son Sunny (20).

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the incident took place around 1.30pm, when the accused, Tajinderpal Singh alias Peter, got into a heated argument with Brahm near his residence.

“The accused fired shots at Brahm from his licensed .32bore pistol. He then assaulted and shot Sunny for trying to rescue of his father,” Sidhu said.

Police said both the victims were rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

“The deceased and accused were neighbours and were engaged in an old property dispute,” he said.

Police said the accused tried to flee the crime scene, but was later arrested.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media.