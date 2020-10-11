Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Neither CM nor PM talking to stakeholders’: Badal on protests against farm bills

‘Neither CM nor PM talking to stakeholders’: Badal on protests against farm bills

The passage of the bills saw SAD ending its 25-year-long friendship with Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and its leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from her cabinet post.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President and Member of Parliament from Ferozpur Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a press conference after paying obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh have taken any steps to address the issues raised by farmers.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Badal said, “Captain Amarinder Singh should have gone to Delhi. Neither the chief minister is ready to do anything, nor the Prime Minister of the country is ready to do anything.”

He further added, “It is very sad that the central government has not yet found a way to resolve these laws (agricultural laws) in collaboration with farmer organisations or other political organisations. I request the PM to call a meeting of all organisations and listen to their doubts.”

The passage of the bills saw SAD ending its 25-year-long friendship with Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and its leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from her cabinet post.



Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had criticised Badal on several occasions despite SAD moving out of the NDA. He called the exit from the alliance a compulsion. “The SAD decision to quit NDA was just the culmination of their saga of lies and deception, which eventually led to them being cornered on the issue of the bills,” Singh had said.

He had said that SAD leaders should beg for forgiveness from the nation’s farmers for supporting the passage of these bills.

The Centre passed three bills to push agrarian reforms in the monsoon session of Parliament. The government has come under criticism from farmers’ organisations as well opposition parties after the passage of these bills. Several protests and rallies have been held in Punjab, Haryana and other states by farmers to voice their grievances against the new laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Oct 11, 2020 14:45 IST
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH win toss, opt to bat first
Oct 11, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

UP by-election: Scuffle breaks out at Cong’s Deoria office over ticket distribution
Oct 11, 2020 14:59 IST
Can You Handle Herd Immunity? Ask These Philosophers
Oct 11, 2020 14:57 IST
Delhi: Don’t issue licences to restaurants, CM Kejriwal tells civic bodies
Oct 11, 2020 14:54 IST
Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Oct 11, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.