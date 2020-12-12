NEP-2020 will make India preferred destination for global student community, says Pokhriyal

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that with the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020), India will be promoted as a preferred destination for the global student community.

The minister was speaking virtually during the inaugural session of the international conference on ‘Creating global perspective rooted in local values for sustainability’ organised by the Chandigarh University.

“India has always been a global destination for higher education and with the implementation of NEP-2020 our nation will once again be promoted as a preferred destination for the global student community providing premium education at affordable costs, thereby helping to restore its role as a Vishwa Guru,” Pokhriyal said.

During the conference, which was attended by international dignitaries, renowned academicians and research scholars from 20 countries and 31 universities, Pokhriyal said NEP-2020 will take Indian education to the global standards as internationalisation of higher education is of utmost importance which has been a salient feature of NEP-2020.

He added that it will offer vocational and employment-oriented education from Class 6 onwards and will also provide the choice of subjects in multi-domains to the students.

“Among the many important features of the NEP-2020 is transforming the Indian higher education in such a way that it meets the global standards on one hand and on the other advocates for propagating and preserving the rich Indian values and traditional knowledge,” Pokhriyal said.

Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “The higher education sector has a huge potential to enhance the country’s global competitiveness and the internationalisation of higher education and research has become one of our key policy priorities as envisaged in the new education policy.”

“NEP-2020 has taken a giant stride towards internationalisation of education by proposing a legislative framework that allows foreign universities to operate in India. It will also encourage Indian universities to set up campuses in other countries, paving the way for a two-way internationalisation of higher education,” said Sandhu.