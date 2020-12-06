Sections
New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi reaches 100% occupancy on Day 2

The train had remained cancelled since October 14 owing to the ongoing farmers’ agitation

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi first started on Friday with around 80% occupancy in the morning and the occupancy dropped down to 50% in the morning and increased later in the evening.

The New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express resumed to a slow start on Saturday morning with around 50% occupancy, but the occupancy went up to 100% in the evening train as per the officials of the Indian Railways.

The train had remained cancelled since October 14 owing to the ongoing farmers’ agitation. It first started on Friday with around 80% occupancy in the morning and the occupancy dropped down to 50% in the morning and increased later in the evening.

Speaking about this, station superintendent Anil Aggarwal said, “Now that people have found out that the train is running, it is expected to remain booked completely. Since the roads of Delhi are blocked, even more people are turning to trains for travelling outside the city.”

Aggarwal added that the train had a total of 1,062 seats and in the evening the wait-list went up to 167 seats, none of which could be claimed. For Sunday morning, the train was already completely booked and officials are preparing a wait-list for the train.

Apart from Shatabdi Express, trains are running to Jaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow and Patliputra from Chandigarh.

