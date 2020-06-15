Sections
Home / Chandigarh / New deputy commissioner assumes charge in Ludhiana

New deputy commissioner assumes charge in Ludhiana

Varinder Sharma, a 2009-batch IAS officer, promises to carry on the initiatives and projects started by outgoing DC Agrawal

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Varinder Sharma (right) taking charge as new deputy commissioner from former DC Pradeep Agarwal at his office in mini secretariat, Ludhiana on Monday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

Varinder Sharma, a 2009-batch IAS officer, assumed charge as deputy commissioner (DC) of Ludhiana with the promise of carrying on the initiatives and projects started by outgoing DC Pradeep Kumar Agrawal.

Earlier, Sharma had served as DC at Jalandhar and Mansa and also as chief administrator of the Bathinda Development Authority in the past.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sharma said providing a transparent administration with complete accountability would be his priority.

He added he would try his best to take forward Agrawal’s initiatives.



He said special plans would be formulated to deal with issues related to Covid-19, traffic, environment, healthcare, education, safety of senior citizens, women and children, besides other areas. Earlier, the police gave him the guard of honour.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Varinder Sharma appealed to residents to follow the directions issued by the Punjab government and the health department.

He also appealed to all officials to work as a team for the overall development of the district.

Outgoing DC Agrawal thanked the residents for their wholehearted support.

He said his tenure as DC of Ludhiana was a fulfilling one, as he received support of all, including the administrative staff and residents, in carrying out the works for the welfare of the people at large.

ADCs Amrit Singh, Neeru Katyal Gupta, Amarjit Singh Bains, Jaspal Singh Gill, besides other officials were present on the occasion.

