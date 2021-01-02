Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / New director takes charge of Panjab University’s centre for competitive examinations

New director takes charge of Panjab University’s centre for competitive examinations

The varsity had invited applications for the post from professors and associate professors of PU in February

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The centre aims at helping aspirants who compete in various national and state-level competitive examinations including UPSC, State Judicial Services and UGC-NET. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dr Sonal Chawla has taken charge as the honorary director of Panjab University’s centre for IAS and other competitive examinations.

The charge has been given to Chawla, who is a professor at the department of computer science and applications, after Paramjit Kaur’s two-year tenure as director of the centre ended on March 31, 2020. On April 1, dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla was appointed honorary director of the centre till further orders.

The varsity had invited applications for the post from professors and associate professors of PU in February.

The varsity had also constituted a panel under the chairmanship of DUI RK Singla to recommend a new director for the centre, which aims at helping aspirants who compete in various national and state-level competitive examinations including UPSC, State Judicial Services and UGC-NET.

Dr Chawla said her priority as director will be to strengthen the centre and make it vibrant so that aspirants of the region and PU in particular are benefitted from the courses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Mumbai police bust online fraud: Four arrested from Bihar, West Bengal
by Vijay Kumar Yadav
Farmers to intensify stir if Jan 4 talks not fruitful
by HT Correspondent
All eyes are now on Mumbai civic body polls: Congress chalks out road map
by Surendra P Gangan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.