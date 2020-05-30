Sections
New discharge policy for Covid-19 patients triggers protest in Punjab

Farmers say the government is escaping responsibility, putting others at risk

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Sangrur

Farmers protesting in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT PHOTO )

Farmers and labourers staged protests over the new discharge policy for Covid-19 patients across the state on Saturday.

The protesters alleged that Covid-19 patients were being sent to home and may spread the contagion in villages.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) district leader Jagtar Singh Kalajhar said, “There was a state-level call for protests. The government is escaping from its responsibility. We demand that all patients, who were sent home, should be re-admitted to hospitals and the government should bear their medical and food expenses.”

The farmers also demanded that staff in government hospitals should be regularised and the health workers should be provided life insurance of Rs 50 lakh.



