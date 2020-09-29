Sections
New farm laws won’t affect existing mandi system, MSP: BJP Kisan Morcha chief

Farmers assured that the new legislations will be in their interest and help increase their incomes

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

MP and BJP Kisan Morcha president Raj Kumar Chahar with senior party leaders from the city and workers taking out a tractor rally. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

Members of the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a tractor rally at the Sector 34 Grounds in support of the farm legislations enacted by the Narendra Modi government.

Farmers from the city and surrounding rural areas participated in the rally organised under the leadership of Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar, who launched a scathing attack on the opposition for protesting against the reforms.

Permissions for a city-wide rally were denied.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state office, Kamalam, at Sector 33, Chahar said the bill was in the interest of farmers and would help increase their incomes.



Only the Modi government wishes the farmers well and they know their interests are safe with him. Those who oppose this bill are only doing because of their political compulsions, he added.

Assuring the farmers that the new legislations would not affect the existing mandi system or the minimum support price, the Kisan Morcha chief said they (farmers) will now sell their crops directly at whichever price they want.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood said, “There is no issue left with the opposition, so unsuccessful attempts are being made to do politics in the name of farmers, whereas today’s farmer understands that his interests are safe only with the government led by Modi.”

BJP state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, Chandrashekhar, city Kisan Morcha president Didar Singh, and other local leaders were present during the rally.

