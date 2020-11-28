New promotion scheme: Fissures begin to appear among GMCH-32 faculty members

The faculty welfare body and doctors who have been promoted under the Time Bound Designation (Up-gradation) Scheme have said that they support it completely. (HT Photo)

Rift has started to emerge among the doctors with the implementation of the new designation upgradation scheme at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

The members benefitting from the new policy and supported by the Faculty Welfare Association said few people with vested interests had been spreading rumours, while the opposite group blames that their seniority has been compromised due to the scheme’s implementation.

On November 9, the GMCH-32 had implemented Time Bound Designation (Up-gradation) Scheme, 2020, under which an assistant professor is eligible for designation as an associate professor after five years of regular service as an assistant professor and an associate professor is eligible for designation as a professor after four years of regular service through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or designated associate professor under the TBDS. However, the designated associate professors under TBDS would be considered for designation as professors only after the regular associate professor through UPSC is designated as professor under TBDS in the same department.

The faculty welfare body and doctors who have been promoted under the said scheme have said that they support TBDS completely.

“The faculty welfare body wishes to state that due to some vested interest of very few faculty members, rumours are being propagated everyday. The TBDS is for the benefit of entire faculty of GMCH, as many members are facing stagnation for more than 10-15 years,” the faculty body said in a release.

It further added that the association would like to state that TBDS has been promoted by the ministry of health for all medical colleges in the country where time-bound promotion is not included in the recruitment rules. It does not affect the seniority of any faculty member selected through UPSC, it said.

However, the opposing doctors, mostly appointed through the UPSC, have made representations to the hospital as well as the UT administration stating that super-confidentially and retrospectively implementing TBDS 2020 which is based exclusively on four-member committee’s recommendations contravenes the principle of natural justice.

“Redesignating faculty from 2008 along with the grant of experience (amounting to promotion) without any criteria (APAR/research publications/interviews) makes merit a casualty which will have far-reaching implications,” another group of doctors in a representation has said.