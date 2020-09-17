New recruits in Chandigarh not to get paid higher than Centre, Punjab

The UT administration has decided to follow the Punjab government’s lead with regards to introducing new pay scales for all fresh appointments in its departments.

Punjab in July had decided that on the pattern of the central government, the new appointees will be paid with the recommendations made by the 7th Central Pay Commission as the benchmark.

They will not get the benefit of the state pay scales, which have been higher than those of the central government employees.

As per UT’s decision, the pay scales admissible to all prospective appointments – direct recruitments or compassionate appointment – in any cadre will not be higher than the pay scale admissible to the said cadre in Government of India.

A senior official of the UT administration, not wishing to be named, said pay scales in several departments in Punjab as well as in Chandigarh were higher than the pay scales of the central government. Therefore, as per the new rules, UT will adopt the lower pay scale available among the central government or Punjab government for the new recruits.