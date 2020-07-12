Newborn baby separated from mother identified Covid-19 positive by mistake

Sections
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

In a major blunder by health authorities, a woman was mistakenly identified as Covid-19 positive and separated from her newborn infant for four days without even being allowed to breastfeed the child.

Health officials from the Civil Hospital at Dera Bassi, Mohali, allegedly mistook the woman, Kamalpreet Kaur, for another patient with a similar name from her village who had tested positive, and mixed up their reports.

A resident of Ballomajra village in Dera Bassi, Kaur said she had been told she was Covid-19 positive after she delivered the baby at the Civil Hospital and home quarantined. She was not allowed to feed or see the infant during this period, she complained.

Four days later, health officials told her that she had been declared positive by mistake, their reasoning being that another woman with a similar name had been infected, leading to the confusion.



Dr Sangeeta Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of the Civil Hospital, said, “We had received information from the health department directing us to isolate the Covid-19 positive patient after which according to the guidelines we isolated her at home. Later we learnt that the woman is actually negative as the reports were mistakenly exchanged with that of a woman with a similar name who had given birth on the same day.”

