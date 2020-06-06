Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Newborn found abandoned in Panchkula

Newborn found abandoned in Panchkula

The infant’s sample for Covid-19 test has been taken and reports are awaited

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A four-day-old baby was found abandoned outside Shishu Grah in Panchkula. Krishan Dhull, deputy chairman of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, said that the baby would be taken care of and Shishu Grah was the baby’s new home. A separate caretaker has been assigned to look after the child, he added. The infant’s sample for Covid-19 test has been taken and reports are awaited.

