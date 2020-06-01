Sections
Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat

Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the couple took this extreme step due to a family dispute.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The 25-year-old man ended his life by jumping before a train, while his wife hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws house. ((Getty Images/iStockphoto))

A newly married couple committed suicide in Sonepat, police said on Monday.

The 25-year-old man ended his life by jumping before a train, while his wife hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her in-laws house in Sonepat’s Mayur Vihar area.

They had got married on May 27.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said the couple took this extreme step due to a family dispute.



“The suicide came to the fore when their family found the woman hanging in her room in the morning. They rushed her to the civil hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Later in the day, the man’s body was found on tracks between Sonepat and Rajlugarhi,” the spokesman added.

The man was a clerk at the Delhi High Court.

“We have sent the bodies for autopsy and its report will decide our further course of action. We have launched a probe into the matter,” police said.

