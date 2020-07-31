Sections
Home / Chandigarh / NGO writes to Punjab DGP over removal of security for ‘leaders’

NGO writes to Punjab DGP over removal of security for ‘leaders’

Advocate Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said these so-called leaders have knowingly created an artificial threat, so that police has to deploy security personnel for them

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A Ludhiana-based NGO, Help organisation, has written to Punjab director general of police (DGP), Dinkar Gupta, to withdraw personnel of Punjab Police and home guards as security cover for self-styled leaders in the state.

Advocate Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said these so-called leaders have knowingly created an artificial threat, so that police has to deploy security personnel for them. He added that these ‘leaders’ do not require any security cover and are causing loss to the state exchequer unnecessarily.

He said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a large number of police personnel are required to implement government orders and should be working for the safety of the public instead.

He said that some so-called leaders who have been provided security covers are misusing the security personnel by extorting money and land grabbing, creating terror in minds of the general public.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: Inform Dr Teltumbde’s family of his Covid-19 report, Bombay HC tells Maharashtra government
Aug 01, 2020 00:24 IST
Eid al-Adha: Not even a 100 animals sold at Manimajra goat market this year due to Covid-19
Aug 01, 2020 00:25 IST
MVA scraps pension scheme meant for the prisoners booked under MISA
Aug 01, 2020 00:23 IST
PU teachers seek option to conduct classes from home
Aug 01, 2020 00:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.