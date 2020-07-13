NGOs, industrialists oppose Punjab govt’s decision to set up industrial park near Mattewara forest

Sections
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

NGOs and a section of industrialists have opposed Punjab government’s decision to set up an industrial park over an area of 1,000 acre near Mattewara forest.

While NGOs stated that it will lead to deforestation and pollution, the industrialists rued that the government should first develop existing industrial areas which are in bad shape for a long time.

Members of Naroa Punjab Manch, a Faridkot-based NGO, have written to chairman of National Green Tribunal and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, opposing the state government’s decision.

Coordinator of the manch, Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, said, “Only around 3.65% of the state’s area is under forest. If an industrial park is developed there, it will also add to pollution of the Sutlej river.”



Earlier, members of another NGO, Ecosikh, had raised concerns over the same and demanded that the state government should reconsider the decision.

A section of industrialists have also opposed the move stating that it will damage the forest area and the government should first upgrade existing industrial areas, which are in poor condition.

Rajeev Jain, district president of Laghu Udyog Bharti, an industrial organisation, said, “The existing focal points and industrial areas are in bad shape. But, rather than improving existing infrastructure, the government is creating more industrial parks. The government will not be able to attract new industry until it upgrades existing infrastructure. Both Union and state government should help existing upgrade industry so that it can compete with China.”

Managing director of GST Group, Ranjodh Singh, said, “Setting up an industrial park will ruin ecological balance of the habitat. Further, pollution will affect the Sutlej water and air. Mattewara forest is home to many birds and animals such as peacock, antelopes, deer and other old varieties of flora and fauna. The government should reconsider its decision.”

