Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / NGT slams brakes on former Mohali mayor’s housing project

NGT slams brakes on former Mohali mayor’s housing project

The firm did not obtain environmental clearance before starting construction at Falcon View

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:22 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

National Green Tribunal has ordered immediate stoppage of work at Falcon View, a housing project being developed by former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh’s firm in Sectors 66, 82 and 83. Reason: The firm did not obtain environmental clearance before starting construction.

As per norms, each residential project covered under the environmental impact assessment notification 2006 is required to obtain clearance from the ministry of environment, forest and climate change before initiating any activity at the project site.

There are around 1,700 flats in the said project, and the builder has already completed 50% construction.

In the orders issued on January 7, NGT said that despite repeated directions by the state-level environment impact assessment authority and initiation of prosecution, the builder continued construction in utter disregard and defiance of the statutory norms.

The plea that a writ petition has been filed against the assessment authority’s order cannot in any manner justify continuing illegal constructions, for which there is no sanction in any of the orders of the high court, said NGT, adding that the builder is trying to create an irreversible situation by completing the construction and creating third-party rights, which is not congenial to the enforcement of rule of law and protection of environment and public health.

A senior official of Punjab Pollution Control Board said: “The orders have been sent to our legal team and action will be initiated once we get its report.” Meanwhile, Kulwant Singh was not available for comments even after repeated attempts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
by HT Correspondent
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
by HT Correspondent
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Mumbai: Colaba, Chembur, Kandivli have lowest doubling rate
by Eeshanpriya MS
Yes Bank fraud: Bail plea of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan rejected
by Charul Shah
PIL alleges public health risked to benefit bidders; HC asks Mumbai civic body, Maharashtra govt to respond
by K A Y Dodhiya
Maharashtra: Two key BJP leaders from Nashik defect to Shiv Sena
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.